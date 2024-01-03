SAIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Fitter, Electrician and other posts till January 18
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sailcareers.com till January 18.
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sailcareers.com till January 18.
The recruitment drive aims to fil up a total of 46 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Fitter, 12 for Electrician, 3 for Turner, 9 for EOT Crane Operator, 5 for Welder, 5 for Heavy Vehicle Driver, 3 for Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation) (S-3) and 3 for Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant) (S-1).
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Name of the Post
|Application & Processing fees for UR/OBC/EWS candidates (Rs.)
|Processing fee for SC/ST/PwD/ESM/ Departmental Candidates (Rs.)
|Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator)
|Rs 500
|Rs 150
|Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)
|Rs 300
|Rs 100
|Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant)
|Rs 300
|Rs 100
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website sailcareers.com
- Register yourself on the website by clicking ‘Login’
- Login using your registration details
- Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the completed form and download a copy
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.