ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the admit card for the Technician (Tier-II). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iari.res.in.

The Tier II exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023. A total of 5390 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 641 posts of Technician in Pay Level-3.

List of candidates shortlisted for Tier II exam.

Steps to download Tier II admit card

Visit the official website www.iari.res.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment Cell tab Click on Technician (T-1) 2021 Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.