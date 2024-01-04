Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Librarian, Physical Training Instructor (PTI), and AP (Home Science). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7 from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 533 vacancies, of which 247 vacancies are for the post of Librarian, 247 for PTI posts, and 39 for AP (Home Science) posts.

Steps to download admit card 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

