Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final results for the post of Assistant Registrar 2022. Eligible candidates can download their total scores from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on June 25, 2023. The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

Here’s the selection list notification by MPPSC.

Steps to download Asst Registrar 2022 results

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Registrar 2022 result link The result with scores of selected candidates will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Assistant Registrar result 2022.

