The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay will release the admit card for the Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (CEED 2024) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (UCEED 2024) tomorrow, January 5. Once released, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites www.ceed.iitb.ac.in and www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The provisional answer key will be released on January 23, 2024. The results for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be released on March 6, 2024, and March 8, 2024, respectively.

Steps to download UCEED, CEED admit card 2024

Visit the official websites www.uceed.iitb.ac.in and www.ceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the UCEED and CEED admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official websites ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.