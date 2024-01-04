Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications by speed post from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer –I at their Punjab location. Aspirants must download the application forms from the official website bel-india.in and mail them before January 23, 2024. The submissions will only be accepted by offline mode.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies for Project Engineer-I for HLS & SCB SBU project at Punjab location.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be below 32 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified BE / B. Tech / B.Sc (Engg-4 years) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication /Communication / Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science / Information Technology /Information Science degrees.

Application Fee

The application fee for this post is Rs 400 + 18% GST. Candidates belonging to PwBD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bel-india.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click ‘Recruitment of Project Engineer –I for HLS & SCB SBU for Posting at Punjab Location.’ Click on the link to download Application Format Take a printout, fill out the form, attach documents and pay the fee Send it by speed post to the given address

Applications complete in all respects should be sent by ordinary/speed post to Assistant Manager, HR (HLS&SCB), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli post, Bengaluru – 560013.

Note: The applications must reach the Assistant Manager on or before January 23, 2024.

