Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has today, January 4, declared the results for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates can download the result document from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE Civil exam under Advt 03/2020 was conducted on October 13 and 14, 2022. A total of 2607 students appeared for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 30 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the exam, interview and document verification stages.

Steps to download BPSC AE Civil results 2020

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for AE Civil lists Click on the link to download results The BPSC 2020 AE Civil exam results will appear on screen Check and download the selection list for reference Take a printout for the future

Direct link to download BPSC AE Civil results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.