NPCIL recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 53 Stipendiary Trainees posts at npcilcareers.co.in
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), Tamil Nadu, will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Stipendiary Trainees in various posts and Assistant Grade - I today, January 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies in the Corporation through a recruitment exam.
Vacancy Details
- Stipendiary Trainees/Technician-B (Various Disciplines) - 31 vacancies
- Stipendiary Trainees /Scientific Assistant-B (Various Disciplines) - 17 vacancies
- Scientific Assistant-C (Safety Supervisor) - 1 vacancy
- Assistant Grade - 1 (Various Disciplines) - 4 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise and discipline-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, tenure, exam syllabus, exam pattern, reservations/relaxations and other information in the official notification below:
Here’s the NPCIL recruitment notice.
Application Fee
Candidates from General/Unreserved/Other categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 150 for Assistant/Scientific Assistant posts and Rs 100 for Stipendiary Trainee posts. SC/ST/PwBD/Woman candidates are exempt from payment of fees.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’
- Now click ‘Recruitment of Stipendiary Trainees/Technician-B, Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant-B, Scientific Assistant-C and Asst Gr at MAPS Site’
- Click on the application link and register yourself
- Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit the application
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for PGCIL Stipendiary Trainee posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.