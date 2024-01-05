Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the results for the posts of ASI (Steno) and HC (Ministerial). The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Skill/PST and DV/DME and RME. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website crpf.gov.in.

As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to commence on January 12, 2024. A total of 1107 candidates have been shortlisted for the ASI (Steno) DV round and 8000 for HC (Ministerial) DV round.

“Candidates are advised to bring their CBT/Skill Test Admit Card and Photo bearing Identity Card to authenticate their identity,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1458 posts, of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Steps to download HC/ASI DV schedule

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HC (Ministerial)/ASI (Steno) document verification schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ASI Steno DV schedule.

Direct link to HC Ministerial DV schedule.

Selection Process

The selection will be made through a computer-based test, skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam.

