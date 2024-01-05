CRPF ASI/ HC DV schedule released; to commence on January 12
Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website crpf.gov.in.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the results for the posts of ASI (Steno) and HC (Ministerial). The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Skill/PST and DV/DME and RME. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website crpf.gov.in.
As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to commence on January 12, 2024. A total of 1107 candidates have been shortlisted for the ASI (Steno) DV round and 8000 for HC (Ministerial) DV round.
“Candidates are advised to bring their CBT/Skill Test Admit Card and Photo bearing Identity Card to authenticate their identity,” reads the notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1458 posts, of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.
Steps to download HC/ASI DV schedule
- Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the HC (Ministerial)/ASI (Steno) document verification schedule
- The schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ASI Steno DV schedule.
Direct link to HC Ministerial DV schedule.
Selection Process
The selection will be made through a computer-based test, skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.