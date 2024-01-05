The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Personal Assistant/ Stenographer Grade III recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The skill test is scheduled to be conducted from January 21 to 23, 2024, at NERIST, Nirjuli. The test will be held in four shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.00 AM, 11.00 AM to 12.00 noon, 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM and 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the PA/ Steno skill test schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade III) posts in various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh State Government.

Steps to download APSSB admit card 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the PA/ Stenographer admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PA/ Steno admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the exam and a document verification process. The examination will be conducted in two stages Stage 1 - Stenographer Proficiency Test and Stage 2 - Objective type written exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.