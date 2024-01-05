Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the cut off marks of written examination and interview held for Recruitment of Odisha Judicial Service, 2022. Candidates can check their marks available on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The DV and viva voce were conducted from December 18 to 22, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women.

Steps to check OJS 2022 marks

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OJS 2022 marks link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check OJS 2022 marks.

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

