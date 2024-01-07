The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET was conducted from December 26 to 28, 2023 for a duration of 3 hours at 356 examination Centers located in 176 Cities across the Country. A total of 2,19,146 candidates appeared for the exam conducted in CBT mode.

Candidates are given the opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key (if any) till January 8, 2024 (upto 11.50 PM). No objections will be accepted after the passing of the specified deadline.

“Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee”, reads the notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 answer key

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Answer key challenge link

Key in your application details and login Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

