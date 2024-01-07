The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur, has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in various subjects. Eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies on their official website iiitn.ac.in till January 29, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM). The last date for receipt of hard copies of the application form is February 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 16 Assistant Professor (Teaching) posts in IIT Nagpur.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: There is no specific age limit detailed for this post however, candidates without at least 6 months of prior work experience, as on the date of application, will not be considered for the role.

Educational qualification: PhD in relevant discipline with First Class at both B.Sc/ BS/ BA/ B.Com Level and M.Sc/ MS/ MA/ M.Com level. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Particulars Category Total fee (inclusive of GST) Candidates from within India General/OBC/EWS Rs 1180 Candidates from within India SC/ST/PwBD Rs 590 Candidates from outside India All categories Rs 1180 Note: Application fee shall be payable through Demand Draft drawn in favour of Director, IIT Nagpur, OR by NEFT to the bank account mentioned in the notice.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website iiitn.ac.in On the homepage, click on Recruitments Click RECRUITMENT NOTICE FOR TEACHING POSITION (Advt. No. IIITN/ADMIN/RFR/2023-24/F-104 Date:06.01.2024) Now go to the application link and register yourself Login, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts in IIT Nagpur.

Candidates will also have to submit the hard copies of the filled out form along with necessary documents to the address:

The Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur, S.No. 140, 141/ 1 Behind Br. Sheshrao Wankhade Shetkari Sahkari Soot Girni, village- Waranga, Po- Dongargaon( Butibori), District- Nagpur