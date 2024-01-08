The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officers (Generalist). Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website uiic.co.in till January 23, 2024.

The date of online test will be in the month of February 2024. Exam date may be on weekdays/ holidays. Candidates will b able to download their hall tickets 10 days prior to the actual date of Online Test (Tentative).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 AO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as of December 31, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on December 31, 2023. The minimum educational qualification required is a degree with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST Category) from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of PSGI Companies will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of PSGI Companies.

Steps to apply for Administrative Officer posts



Visit the official website uiic.co.in On the homepage, click on the Administrative Officers posts’ application link

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of overall performance in Online Examination and Interview.

