The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Accounts Clerk today, January 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cidco.maharashtra.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 Accounts Clerk posts in the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be below the age of 40 years are on March 3, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must possess B.Com/ BBA/ BMS with Accountancy/ Financial Management/Cost Accounting/ Management Accounting/ Auditing atleast one of the above degrees. More details in the notification:

Here’s the CIDCO recruitment notice.

Here’s the syllabus for Accounts Clerk exam.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1180 (inclusive of GST) and reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 1062 (inclusive of GST).

Steps to apply for CIDCO vacancies

Visit the official website cidco.maharashtra.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on ‘Current Vacancies’ Click on the advertisement for recruitment of Accounts Clerks Now go to the application link mentioned in the advertisement Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CIDCO recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.