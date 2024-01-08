The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the physical test of Competitive Exam 2023 of various posts of Group C. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The physical test will commence on January 11, 2024. The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 236 vacancies in various departments of the Commission through a competitive written examination.

Vacancy Details

Transport Constable - 118 posts

Excise Constable - 100 posts

Deputy Excise Inspector - 14 posts

Hostel Manager Grade III - 2 posts

Housekeeper (Female) - 2 posts

Steps to download Group C admit card 2023

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group C admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.