The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the correction window for the Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination 2023 today, January 8. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in till January 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies out of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Dairy Supervisor and 78 vacancies are for the post of Sugar Cane supervisor.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to the form 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the correction window for the Government Dairy & Sugar Cane Supervisor Exam 2023 Login and make the necessary changes Submit and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to the application form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.