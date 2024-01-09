Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The result will be declared on March 22, 2024.

JAM 2024 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2024 admit card

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.