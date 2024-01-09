The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examination 2023, today, January 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Inter and Final November exam was conducted on November 1 to 17, 2023.

The applicants will have to secure 40 percent marks in each subject and 50 percent in the aggregate exam to qualify the examination, reports Indian Express.

The institute has also released the merit list for the CA Final and Inter November exam. Check the toppers for these exams in the links below:

Here’s the CA Final Nov Merit List.

Here’s the CA Inter Nov Merit List.

Steps to download CA Final, Inter result 2023

Visit the official website icai.nic.in Click on the CA Final, Inter result 2023 link Key in login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CA Final Nov result 2023.

Direct link to download CA Inter Nov result 2023.

