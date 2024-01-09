The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2024 today, January 9. According to the notification, the exam is now scheduled to be conducted on July 7 and the eligibility cut-off date is now set to August 15, 2024.

Earlier, the exam date was set for March 3. Candidates can download the official notification by visit the official website natboard.edu.in. The information bulletin, application dates and other information related to NEET PG will be upload on the Boards website in due time.

Here’s the official notification.

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.