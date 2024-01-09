The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the provisional answer key for the Bachelors of Education (B.Ed.) Entrance Test 2024, today, January 9. Eligible candidates can download the answer key on the official website ignou.ac.in. The last to raise objections is January 16.

The Common B.Ed Entrance Test was conducted across the country on January 7. Candidates can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key by submitting their challenges + documentary evidence to the e-mail id - entrancetest@ignou.ac.in.

The official notification reads, “The Answer Key of B.Ed Entrance Test is uploaded on the University website till Tuesday evening i.e. January 16, 2024 (06.00 PM). The applicants are advised to send their query, if any to the Email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in on or before January 16, 2024.”



Please note: NO QUERY after January 16, 2024 (6.00 PM) will be entertained.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download IGNOU answer key

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in Under ‘Announcements’ click ‘Notification and Answer Key in respect of B.Ed. Entrance Test held on 07.01.2024’ Now click on the ‘Answer key’ link The answer key will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IGNOU B.Ed answer key

Disclaimer: Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to retry the links after some time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.