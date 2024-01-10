The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the PMT/ PET admit cards for additional candidates for the post of Lady Constables West Bengal Police - 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The PMT/ PET will be held on January 13, 2024.

“The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 149 additional candidates is scheduled on 13/01/2024 who had not been considered under the zone of consideration due to some technical errors,” reads the notification.

The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Steps to download WB Police PMT/ PET admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 PMT/ PET admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

