Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the exam dates for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination or JGGLCCE 2023 under Advt No 10/2023 and Advt No 11/2023. The exam will be conducted on January 28 and February 4, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2023.

The link to download the hall ticket will be available at jssc.nic.in in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 2000+ vacancies in various departments.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGL 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Click on CGL 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.

