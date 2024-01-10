Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2023 or SNAP 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website snaptest.org.

The exam were conducted on December 10, 17, and 22, 2023.

“A candidate can appear for upto three tests for SNAP 2023. If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalization, reads the notification,” reads the notification.

Steps to download SNAP result 2023

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on SNAP 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SNAP 2023 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.