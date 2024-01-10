The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued the admit cards for the Lady Constables Written Exam, West Bengal Police - 2023 today, January 10. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Lady Constable Final Written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Steps to download WB Police admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 Now click ‘Download e-Admit cards for Final Written Examination’ Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

