Shri Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College and Hospital, Dhule, has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Class 4 - Group D posts. Eligible candidates must submit their completed applications on the official website sbhgmcdhule.org by January 24. The last date for printing of applications is February 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts of X-Ray Technician, Kitchen Assistant, Sweeper and other Class 4 - Group D posts in the Organisation.

Here’s the vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 38 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: For Sweeper posts candidates must have passed Class 7 examination from a recognised Board or University. For all other posts, candidates must have at least completed Class 12 examination from a recognised Board or University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The application fee for Backward Classes/EWS/Orphan candidates is Rs 900 while all other category candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000.

Here’s the Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for SBHGMC recruitment

Visit the official website sbhgmcdhule.org On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on the ‘Information Booklet’ Click on the link to apply to Group D recruitment notification Register on the ibps portal, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.