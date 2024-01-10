The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has today, January 10, commenced the online registration process for the post of Statistical Assistant under the Directorate of Agriculture & Food Production, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in till February 9, 2024. The correction window will close on February 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed degree in Arts or Science or Commerce or equivalent degree having Mathematics or Business Mathematics or Statistics or Computer Application or Physics or Economics or Applied Economics or Agriculture Economics or Agriculture Statistics as one of the Main subject from any of the recognised University.

Steps to apply for OSSC SA recruitment

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Now click on the registration link for Statistical Assistant (SA) Complete the step 1 registration form and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for OSSC SA posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.