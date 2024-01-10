Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the DME (detailed Medical Examination) of Constable/ Tradesman recruitment 2022 today, January 10. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.in using their Registration ID and Password.

The CISF Constable Tradesman DME (detailed Medical Examination) is scheduled to be conducted from January 15, 2024 onwards. The PET/PST round was conducted on April 5, 2023. The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and abide by the same. Admit cards will not be sent by post, reads the notification.

“Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time at designated DME Centre mentioned in their e-Admit Card and also bring all necessary documents, if any, mentioned in e-Admit Card. Request for change in Detailed Medical Examination Centre shall not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The CISF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 787 vacancies.

Steps to download CISF admit card

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Constable/Tradesman DME admit card In the advertisement, click on the link to download admit card Now click on ‘Login’ and submit your application details The Constable/Tradesman DME admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, Document Verification and Trade Test.