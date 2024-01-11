The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in till February 9, 2024.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till February 14, 2024. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to commence from January 3 to February 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Inspector of Legal Metrology: 17

Junior Chemist: 14

Sr Laboratory Assistant: 33

Statistical Assistant: 11

Market Intelligence Inspector: 07

Computer Programmer: 01

The candidates should be between the ages of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. The applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification.

Steps to apply for CGLRE 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.