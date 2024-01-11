The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Police Sub-Inspector in Prohibition and Vigilance departments of the Commission under Advt. No. 03/2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Here’s the examination schedule.

Steps to download SI admit card 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on SI admit card 2023 link under Prohibition Dept. tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SI admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a Written Test, PET/PMT, Character Verification/Certificate Verification and a medical check up.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.