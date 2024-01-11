The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will today, January 11, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Specialist Grade III in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for the post of Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesiology), 1 for Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry), 7 for Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine), 9 for Specialist Grade III (Microbiology), 7 for Specialist Grade III (Pathology), and 8 for Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery).

Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.