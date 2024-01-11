The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the exam dates for the posts of Circle Based Officers (CBO) today, January 11. As per the notification, the online examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. Candidates will be available to download at sbi.co.in shortly.

The online test will consist of objective tests for 120 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5280 vacancies for Circle Based Officers in the State Bank of India.

Steps to download SBI CBO admit card 2023

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the admit card link under “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Objective type examination, a Screening of documents and a final physical Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.