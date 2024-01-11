Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the score cards and declared results for the non-interview posts of the Group 2 Services Exam 2022 today, January 11. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 2 Main exam was conducted on February 25, 2023. TNPSC has notified a total of 5413 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The result contains the scorecards of the candidates who qualified for the Main exam.

Steps to download TNPSC Group 2 exam 2022 results

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ under ‘Recruitments’ Now click ‘Latest results’ and select the TNPSC Group 2 Services 2022 result link Key in your application details, login and click to view results Download a copy of your scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNPSC results 2022.

Selection procedure

For Interview-Posts, the selection is made in three stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination (iii) Oral Tests. For Non-Interview Posts, the selection is made in two stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination.

