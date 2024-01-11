The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and question paper for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023 today, January 11. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key and raise objections on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF exam 2023 was conducted on January 8, 2024. A total of 8543 candidates had qualified for the Main exam.

According to the answer key notification, candidates can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key online at the cost of Rs 100 per question till January 13 (upto 4.00 PM).

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, maybesubmitted online from 11.01.2024 (04:00 PM) to 13.01.2024 (04:00 PM) onpayment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations receivedafter13.01.2024 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Paper-II): Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s)’ In the advertisement, click on the link to View/Download answer keys Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of the answer key Raise objections (if any) Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Delhi Police SI, CAPF answer key.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).

