General Insurance Scale I Officer registration deadline today; apply now at gicre.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gicre.in.
The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) will today, January 12, close the online application window for recruitment to various Scale I Officer posts in the Corporation. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gicre.in/en.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 Scale I Officer vacancies in the corporation.
Vacancy Details
- Hindi - 1 post
- General - 16 posts
- Statistics - 6 posts
- Economics - 2 posts
- Legal - 7 posts
- HR - 6 posts
- Engineering - 11 posts
- IT - 9 posts
- Actuary - 4 posts
- Insurance - 17 posts
- Medical (MBBS) - 2 posts
- Hydrologist - 1 post
- Geophysicist - 1 post
- Agriculture Science - 1 post
- Natural Science - 1 post
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, exam syllabus, exam programme, age limit, educational qualifications, reservation/relaxations and other information in the official notification linked below:
Here’s the GIC recruitment notice.
Application Fee
Candidates from General/Unreserved categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 while SC/ST/Female candidates are exempted from payment of any fees.
Steps to apply for GIC recruitment
- Visit the official website gicre.in/en
- On the homepage, click on ‘People Resources’ > ‘Careers’
- Click on the application link for recruitment of Scale I Officers
- Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for GIC Scale I Officer posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.