The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will today, January 12, release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination December 2023 or FMGE Dec 2023. Eligible candidates download their hall tickets from the official website natboard.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2024. The exact venue will be informed to the candidates through admit cards. The result will be announced on February 20, 2024.

“Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email,” reads the notification.

Steps to download FMGE Dec 2023 admit card

Visit the official websites natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in Click on FMGE Dec 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.