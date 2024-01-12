West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024.

The admit card will be available to download on the official website wbpolice.gov.in from January 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress posts.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said exam with a proper and original proof of identity,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SI, Sergeant admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress, Sergeant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.