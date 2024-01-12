The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result of the Cost Management Accounting (CMA) December 2023 exam. Candidates can download their results from the official website icmai.in.

Candidates can check their results using their identification number. The exam was held on December 17, 2023.

Steps to download ICMAI CMA result 2023

Visit official website icmai.in On the homepage, click on CMA result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ICMAI CMA result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.