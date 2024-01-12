The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Specialist Posts/Services-2023 today, January 12. Eligible candidates can download their answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can check the answer keys till January 15, 2024. The exam was conducted on December 17 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 354 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Weaving Supervisor (Provisional), 245 for Soil Conservation Extension Worker, 19 for Technical Assistant (Provisional), and 87 for Amin posts.

Steps to download CHSL final answer key 2023

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.