The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor 2024 for various subjects. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from January 22 to February 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Hindi: 37

English: 27

Political Science: 05

History: 03

Samanaya Sanskrit: 38

Sahitya: 41

Vyakaran: 36

Dharmshastra: 0 3

Jyotish Ganit: 02

Yajurved: 02

Jyotish Falit: 01

Rigved: 01

Samanay Darshan: 01

Bhasha Vigyan: 02

Yoga Vigyaan: 01

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and interview round. The written exam consist of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.