The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip of the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 for B.Arch. and B. Planning only. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

“Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 24th January, 2024 has been hosted. The candidates can download the same from website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 27, 29, 30, 31st January and 1st February, 2024 will be released subsequently,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will open from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024 (up to 09:00 PM). The Session 2 exam will be held in April 2024.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.