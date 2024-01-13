Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the post of Informatic Assistant 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2023. The paper will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from January 14 onwards.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2730 vacancies for Informatic Assistant.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Informatic Assistant admit card 2023



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Informatic Assistant admit card 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will appear for a written test followed by the typing test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.