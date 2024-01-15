The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible male and female candidates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army under NCC Special Entry. Aspirants can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till February 6, 2024 (upto 3.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies out of which 50 vacancies are for NCC Men and 5 vacancies are for NCC Women.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 19 to 25 years, as on July 1, 2024.

Essential qualification: (i) Candidate must possess a Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. (ii) Candidates should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC. (iii) Candidates Should have obtained minimum of ‘B’ Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course. More details in the notification.

For more information on eligibility criteria, application fees, application process, stipend, tenure, course details etc., candidates can go through the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for NCC Special Entry

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry-Apply / Login’ Register yourself, login, select post and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload necessary documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the SSB interview based on an initial application screening. Shortlisted candidates will be subject to a SSB interview, medical examination and physical examination based on which the final merit list will be prepared.