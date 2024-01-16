The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the 68th Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates who appeared for the interviews can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 68th CCE interview was conducted from January 8 to 15, 2024. The interview was held in two shifts — 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 867 candidates qualified in the Main examination and 812 candidates appeared for the interview. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download BPSC CCE results

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Final Results: 68th Combined Competitive Examination’ Check the result document for your details Download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BPSC 68th CCE result.

