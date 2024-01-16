National Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications from qualified Indian Nationals for recruitment to the post of Assistant Foreman for regular deployment across Mines/ Establishments of NCL in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.nclcil.in till February 5, 2024 (upto 11.55 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 posts for Assistant Foreman in various departments of the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Foreman (E&T) Trainee - Grade C : 9 posts

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) Trainee - Grade C : 59 posts

Assistant Foreman Electrical Trainee - Grade C : 82 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates must have attained the minimum age of 18 years and the age should not exceed the upper age limit i.e. 30 years as on February 5, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification:

For Assistant Foreman (E&T) - Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination; AND Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 year course) in Electronics Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government.

For Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) - Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination; AND Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 year course) in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government.

For Assistant Foreman (Electrical) - Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination; AND Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 year course) in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government.

Here’s the official recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR) /OBC- Non Creamy Layer / EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1180 (inclusive of GST) whereas, SC/ ST/ ESM / PwBD/ Departmental Candidates are exempt from payment of any fee.

Steps to apply for NCL Asst Foreman 2024

Visit the official website www.nclcil.in On the homepage, click on Menu—Career—Recruitment Now click on Assistant Foreman (Trainee) recruitment notice Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for NCL Assistant Foreman posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.