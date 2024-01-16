The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the Stage 2 recruitment exam for recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023 at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. According to the notification, the examination is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2024.

Eligible candidates will be able download their admit cards from the official websiterecruitment.nta.nic.in from January 28 onwards. The skill test was conducted on September 19, 2023 and the results were announced on October 6, 2023. Candidates who qualified the skill test will be able to appear for the Stage 2 exam.

“The Syllabus and Scheme of Examination for second stage written exam shall be same as per the advertised scheme and syllabus of the Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) Dated 21March 2023,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT).

Steps to download JAT admit card 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to “IGNOU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)”

Once live, click on the JAT 2023 admit card download link The JAT Stage 2 admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

