The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Preliminary Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections (if any) on the official website mphc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 14, 2024. The Prelims results will be declared on February 26, 2024. The Main exam will be held on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Main result will be announced on May 10, 2024.

“If any candidate wishes to make any objection regarding any Model Answer Key, he/she may, submit objection(s) in writing & signed by him/her, to the Examination Section, High Court of M.P., Jabalpur by registered post / by hand in Receipt Section, High Court of M.P., Jabalpur (M.P.), or through e-mail at (pregexamhcjbp@mp.gov.in) within 07 days from the date of uploading / publication of the proposed Model Answers Keys, mentioning his/her Name, Application No. along with self attested photo copies of source document(s)/proof, on the basis of which he/she has submitted the objection(s),” reads the answer key document.

Steps to download MPHC answer key

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment/Result’ Click Model Answer Keys of Online Preliminary Exam of Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) The answer key, question paper and format for raising objections will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.