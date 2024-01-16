The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the provisional selection list and final answer key for the Common Recruitment Preliminary Exam for the recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The Constable, Warder, Firemen recruitment exam 2023 was held on December 10, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3359 vacancies in the Police and Fire service departments across Tamil Nadu. Out of the total vacancies 2576 posts are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates. The provisional answer key was released on December 13 and objections were invited till December 25. The final answer key has been prepared taking the valid objections into consideration and the results have been calculated based on the answer key.

A total of 17,523 candidates have qualified the Written exam to qualify for the CV, PMT, ET & PET stage.

Steps to download TNUSRB answer key

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on final answer key under “Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen -2023” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNUSRB final answer key.

Direct link to download TNUSRB CR result 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here