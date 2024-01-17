The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will today, January 17, close the application window for recruitment to various posts falling under Group- II Services. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. Earlier, the application deadline was January 10.

“Due to large number of requests made by the aspirants, the last date for submission of applications for the various posts under Group II services vide Notification No.11/2023 Dated: 07/12/2023 is extended to 17/01/2024 up to 11.59 midnight. It may be noted that there will be no change in the Exam date,” reads the notice by APPSC.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The screening test (Preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024. The date of the Main Examination will be announced later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for Group 2 vacancies

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

