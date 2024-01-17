The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results of the UGC NET December 2023. Once announced, the applicants will be able to download their results from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2023 was conducted from December 6 to 19, 2023, in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates.

“NTA announced in the Information Bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declare on 10th January 2024 but due to Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andra Pradesh, Re – Exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the Final Result of the aforementioned examination would be declared on 17th January 2024 on the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec result 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Dec 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.